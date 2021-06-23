Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Knoll worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knoll stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.76. Knoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

