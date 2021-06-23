Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.05 Million in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.82. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

