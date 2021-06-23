Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,117 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

