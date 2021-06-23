Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.28. Navistar International Co. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

