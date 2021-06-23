Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 221,900 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 134.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.24% of Sierra Metals worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $516.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

