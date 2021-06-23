Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 389,380 shares of company stock valued at $39,265,186 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

