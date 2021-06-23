Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 15,397 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 111,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of TRST opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.01.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

