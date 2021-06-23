Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $180.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.