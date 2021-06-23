Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 9,631 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Universal Electronics worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 653,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $670.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

