Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,129 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of First Busey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.11. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

