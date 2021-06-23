Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

NYSE:PPG opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.14 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.