Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 36.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $37,768,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

BPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

