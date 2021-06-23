Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,783,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Envista by 53.1% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 542.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares in the company, valued at $21,999,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,234 shares of company stock worth $9,041,951. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVST opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

