Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $530,602.00

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $530,602.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00610003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078090 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

GLQ is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

