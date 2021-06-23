GravityCoin (GXX) Market Capitalization Tops $17,266.28

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 67.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $17,266.28 and approximately $17.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00109273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00169180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.43 or 0.99709510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002749 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,880,210 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

