Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 751 ($9.81). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 748 ($9.77), with a volume of 329,592 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 679.88 ($8.88).

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,146.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.16%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

