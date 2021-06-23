Grid+ Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.48 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and $43,718.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grid+ Coin Profile

GRID is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

