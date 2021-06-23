Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $22.20 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $22.20 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.03 or 0.05829140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.01416864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00381476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00120024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.00 or 0.00631010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00383277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007387 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039654 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 76,584,480 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

