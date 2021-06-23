Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Sells $752,800.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.24. The stock had a trading volume of 172,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,669. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after acquiring an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of research firms have commented on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.