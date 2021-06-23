Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of GPI opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.50. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $55.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

