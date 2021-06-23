Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.96% of Group 1 Automotive worth $27,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $41,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 184,925 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $12,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the period.

GPI stock opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.79 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.50.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

