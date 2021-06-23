Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 20,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 49,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

Get Growth Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCAC. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.