Growth DeFi Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00018589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,435 coins and its circulating supply is 339,860 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

