Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.30.
About Growthpoint Properties Australia
