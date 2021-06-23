Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Market Cap Hits $3.17 Million

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.42 or 0.00614482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00078508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

