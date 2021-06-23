Guider (GDR) Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Guider has a market cap of $9,284.40 and $38.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00615985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00040400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00078418 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

