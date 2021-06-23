GYEN Price Hits $0.0091 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.29 million and approximately $681,566.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00107323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00168922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,494.24 or 0.99943673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002689 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

