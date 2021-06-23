Halfords Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HFD traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 412 ($5.38). The company had a trading volume of 594,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.20 ($5.74). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 386.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £820.36 million and a PE ratio of 20.08.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Tom Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

A number of research analysts have commented on HFD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

