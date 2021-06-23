Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Trading Up 0.2%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.63 and last traded at C$43.13. Approximately 774,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,236,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.27 to C$0.24 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,299.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.63 million.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.