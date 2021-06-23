Halving Coin (HALV) Price Hits $0.0416 on Exchanges

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00111314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00170684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,780.44 or 1.00035270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

