Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 40.94 ($0.53). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 39.61 ($0.52), with a volume of 8,111,049 shares changing hands.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.97.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

