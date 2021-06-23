Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 57.72 ($0.75). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 57.72 ($0.75), with a volume of 14,175 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.44 million and a P/E ratio of 17.49.

About Hansard Global (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

