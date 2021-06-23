Harbour Energy’s (HBR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

HBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded down GBX 1.04 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 20.01 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,023,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,136,717. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.00.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.