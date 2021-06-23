Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of HRGLF opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

