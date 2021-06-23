HashCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $355,385.94 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. HashCoin has a total market cap of $355,385.94 and approximately $57,582.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00020413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.05 or 0.00626942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00078703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039951 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

