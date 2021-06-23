Hathor (HTR) One Day Volume Tops $3.92 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 42.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $66.05 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00109836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00160622 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,109.52 or 1.00013212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

