Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 163.50 ($2.14). Hays shares last traded at GBX 163.40 ($2.13), with a volume of 1,127,906 shares changing hands.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 143.33 ($1.87).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.54. The firm has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

