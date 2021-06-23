Head to Head Analysis: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 74.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Banner has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Banner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $80.37 million 2.74 $5.90 million $0.75 37.07 Banner $617.76 million 3.12 $115.93 million $3.37 16.42

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banner 0 2 1 1 2.75

Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Banner has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Banner.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 12.80% 5.77% 0.47% Banner 23.72% 8.88% 0.97%

Volatility & Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banner beats Bankwell Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and consumer loans, such as loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, and automobiles, as well as unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates through branch offices in New Canaan, Stamford, Norwalk, Fairfield, Darien, Westport, Wilton, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 155 branch offices, including 152 Banner Bank branches and three Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 18 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

