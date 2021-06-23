Head-To-Head Analysis: Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nurix Therapeutics $17.82 million 71.82 -$43.24 million ($2.76) -10.46 Ascendis Pharma A/S $7.94 million 949.06 -$478.57 million ($9.46) -14.80

Nurix Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nurix Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nurix Therapeutics N/A -31.10% -17.69% Ascendis Pharma A/S -7,700.88% -54.80% -47.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nurix Therapeutics and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 1 9 0 2.90

Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.39%. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $192.43, suggesting a potential upside of 37.46%. Given Nurix Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nurix Therapeutics is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; DeTIL-0255 for tumor infiltrating lymphocytes therapy; KINASE-CTM3 to treat T cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and LIGASE-INH2 for immuno-oncology. In addition, the company develops programs, such as COVID-CTM1, COVID-CTM2, and COVID-CTM3 that are designed for protein degradation to SARs CoV2 targets. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia. In addition, the company develops preclinical studies in the field of oncology for potential product candidates and evaluate systemic and localized delivery systems using its TransCon technologies. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

