Head to Head Contrast: Unisys (NYSE:UIS) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Unisys alerts:

90.0% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Unisys and Telos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.03 billion 0.84 $750.70 million N/A N/A Telos $179.92 million 12.85 $1.69 million $0.04 866.00

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than Telos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Unisys and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00

Telos has a consensus price target of $41.57, indicating a potential upside of 20.01%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Unisys.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -20.90% -40.08% 4.17% Telos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telos beats Unisys on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. Its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. This segment also provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.