Head-To-Head Review: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) vs. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.14%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 1.98 $105.37 million N/A N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $278.68 million 8.20 $18.38 million $1.40 11.66

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 37.41% 8.67% 4.52% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 74.34% 9.15% 3.01%

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

