HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of HeadHunter Group worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,234,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 59,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,354,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.96.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

HHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

