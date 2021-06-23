Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 4,496.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,088 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,148 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $121,333,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 280,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,161 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.