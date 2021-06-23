Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Ingredion worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.45 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.