Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 754,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 258,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

