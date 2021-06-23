Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,637 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

