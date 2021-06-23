HeartBout (HB) Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $143,169.78 and approximately $16.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

