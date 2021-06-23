Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $190.42 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00052910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00034103 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00193806 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00035851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006409 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,805,029,156 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

