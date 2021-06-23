HedgeTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $336.50 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $336.50 million and approximately $273,924.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005878 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003518 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00034472 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000960 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053139 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00039410 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

