Hegic Price Tops $0.0767 on Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Hegic has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $41.23 million and $739,283.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.14 or 0.00615395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078191 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

